West Virginia could meet is goal to have 65% of eligible residents vaccinated by June 20th, West Virginia Day

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — With only 12 days left until June 20, West Virginia is nearing its deadline to have 65% of the state’s eligible population vaccinated. As of Tuesday, the state had just under 60% of its residents age 12 and older vaccinated.

Gov. Jim Justice still seemed hopeful about his goal during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, saying he believes the state can reach 65% right around the 20th.

“Our numbers continue to climb,” Justice said. “And, as they do, if we can just continue to step up and get vaccinated, we’ll get to that 65% and we’ll do it really close to our State’s birthday.”

While West Virginia has seen a decreased rate of vaccination over the last couple of months, Justice’s team believes there are still enough people who want their shot — even as residents seem to be rejecting one of the vaccines.

“What we see right now is continued steady flow of people … We see that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for all practical purposes, has almost dropped off completely in demand,” said retired Major General James Hoyer, director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force. Hoyer went on to say that there’s more trust in the two-dose vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

West Virginia has also nearly vaccinated 85% of its residents age 65 and older, a statistic that Justice seemed proud of.

“We’re only four-tenths of a percent from the target that we set that nobody thought was even close to possible,” Justice said. “It’s amazing.”