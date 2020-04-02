West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Office announced the formation of a Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to protect residents from being scammed.

The task force is a joint partnership led by West Virginia Attorney General Office, Federal Attorneys from Southern and Northern District in West Virginia, and with help from West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, and the West Virginia State Police, according to a press release from West Virginia Attorney General Office.

The task force focuses on the coronavirus-related scams targeted at West Virginia residents, such as price gouging, medical providers scam, supply scams, investment scams, phishing scams. The task force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, focusing on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly, and concerned citizens.