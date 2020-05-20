West Virginia continues testing after first confirmed COVID-19 case in jail system

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–This week, West Virginia government officials announced the state’s first positive COVID-19 case in a correctional facility.

The state is moving forward by testing staff and inmates in the infected cell block and then testing staff in the remainder of the facility unless more cases arise. Some West Virginians are concerned that prisons should be treated the same as the nursing homes in West Virginia where all staff and residents were tested.

“I think eventually you’ll see as we get more and more tests which we’re doing right now, we’ll probably see all of our prisoners being tested as well,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

The first COVID-19 positive case in the West Virginia jail system was confirmed at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.

