West Virginia Congressman attends inauguration

Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia’s 2nd District travelled to the Capitol today to witness what he called a peaceful transition of power.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Today was a historic day that many likely streamed or tuned in virtually to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. But one West Virginia congressman was in attendance for the historic event.

Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia’s 2nd District traveled to the Capitol today to witness what he called a peaceful transition of power.

“This great American tradition began with George Washington and has continued since,” said Congressman Mooney.

“I do think it’s important to split our differences and respect a peaceful transition of power so I’m here to do just that,” Congressman Mooney stated. “I look forward to working together, working to find common ground granted republicans and democrats have things that we agree upon.”

Congressman Mooney has repeatedly backed former President Trump throughout his term but was masked and seated socially distant among others in attendance for President Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

The congressman wished the new president well, “I join my fellow Americans in praying for our new President Joe Biden as he begins his term.”