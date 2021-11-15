West Virginia congressional primary drawing national attention

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The intra-party rivalry in West Virginia between two Republicans holding seats in the U.S. House of Representatives is getting national attention.

David McKinley from the northern panhandle — in a district that includes Morgantown — will square off against Alex Mooney from the eastern panhandle in a newly-combined seat in Congress.

McKinley supported the creation of a Jan. 6 inquiry on Capitol Hill and supported the Biden administration infrastructure bill, while Mooney opposed the Jan. 6 inquiry and voted against the Biden plan for roads, bridges, ports and broadband.

Dan Bennett teaches a course in politics at Shepherd University and says the contrast of the two candidates is being carefully watched by political observers

“It’s one for the history books,” said Bennett. “It’s an opportunity for West Virginians to make a real big decision about what the Republican Party is going to be looking forward, and I really think this is just going to be a battle between two very different sides of the Republican Party.”

West Virginia’s primary election is in May of next year. Based on the latest census, the Mountain State loses one of its three seats in Congress, forcing the McKinley-Mooney showdown in the spring.