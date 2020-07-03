West Virginia concealed carry licence now free for military veterans

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The West Virginia state legislature just passed a new that provides free concealed handgun licenses to military veterans and brings changes to the application fees for other applicants.

The new law exempts any honorably discharged veteran of the United States military from paying any fees associated with a West Virginia concealed handgun license. There is an already existing exemption in place for honorably retired peace officers of the state as well as local law enforcement.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our nation’s veterans as their selfless sacrifice protects the freedoms we hold dear, including those found in the Second Amendment.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Attorney General Morrisey also hopes to encourage other West Virginian gun owners to obtain their concealed carry permits as the new law also reduced the application fee for non-veteran applicants from $75 to $25. The application fee for a provisional concealed carry license has also seen a deduction bringing the fee down to $15 from $25.

However, the $25 fee for a standard license and the $15 fee for a provisional license is still due when the license is issued and remains unchanged by the law’s new policies.

Those wishing to obtain their concealed handgun license can contact their local sheriff’s office for more information.