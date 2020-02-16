West Virginia colleges, non-profits and organizations receive grant money

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM)–Governor Jim Justice and the Director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs presented grant money to colleges, non-profits and organizations in Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The money was awarded through a pilot program called BRIDGE which stands for building resources in diverse geographic environments. The money will help improve counties in west Virginia facing hardship in areas like economics, healthcare or education.

The total grant money given out was $249,744.