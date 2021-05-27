West Virginia close to reaching vaccination goal

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a big announcement in regards to where the Mountain State currently stands in its fight against COVID-19.

The state of West Virginia is getting closer and closer to their vaccination goal and Governor Justice wants to hit that goal before a very important milestone for the state.

As a part of his “Call to Arms” initiative, Governor Justice wants to vaccinate 65% of all eligible residents, meaning residents 12 years and older, before the state’s 158th birthday on June 20th.

With a little less than a month until that milestone, the state has vaccinated 57.2% of eligible residents according to data from the CDC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. With less than 8% of the eligible population still needing at least one dose to reach the goal, Governor Justice is begging residents to get their shot.

“I don’t know what to do and what to tell you any more than just the fact that the vaccines are so safe. It’s unbelievable. The vaccines are incredibly effective, incredibly effective,” Governor Justice said during a COVID briefing. “You know we may be at 63.8 or 64.9 or whatever but, but we’re going to get as close as we possibly can to 65% of all of our eligible population to have had at least one dose.

The West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leaders have set goals of vaccinating 65% of all eligible West Virginians, 75% of West Virginians age 50 and older and 85% of West Virginians age 65 and older with at least one dose by June 20, 2021

Governor Justice also plans to lift the statewide indoor face covering requirement for all residents on June 20th.

All West Virginians ages 16-35 who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now able to register online to receive either a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card. To register for the vaccine incentive, please visit the Vaccine Incentive Program website.