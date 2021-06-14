West Virginia Civil Defense League moving forward with pro-gun agenda

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The second amendment is very precious to many in West Virginia.

That’s why the pro-gun rights Civil Defense League met over the weekend to advance their agenda on several legislative and legal fronts. The group is tracking three specific bills in the state legislature and is taking on the Biden administration in Washington for its policies on firearms.

Former Mountain State Legislator Larry D. Kump from the eastern panhandle is aligned with the group and is promoting gun safety programs administered through the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.

“I have some friends in the legislature that told me that the only way they’d learned about gun safety was in the former Natural Resources program on gun safety training,” Kump said. “So that’s just good positive legislation and I’d like it to come forward.”

The West Virginia Civil Defense League added an eastern panhandle state delegate to its board of directors during the weekend meeting — Charles Horst from Falling Waters.