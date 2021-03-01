West Virginia celebrates ‘Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature’

CHARLESTON, W Va. (WDVM) — March 1st is Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature in West Virginia. The day coincides with the mission of Women’s History Month in March to empower and educate about the foundational impact of women leaders.

The event is typically held in person and allows women and girls to sit in on the legislature in session and meet with state legislators. This year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic and featured talks from influential women in the Mountain State.

I want to encourage not only my granddaughter, but to all the daughters of West Virginia, to dream the biggest dreams stand up for what you believe in, and know that girls from West Virginia can grow up to be incredible, strong, and powerful women,” said Cathy Justice, First Lady of West Virginia.

The theme of of the event was “Our Past, Present, and Future.”