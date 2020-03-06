West Virginia candidates running at full speed for May primary election

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Though political campaign burnout may have set in after the late night returns from this week’s Super Tuesday primary elections, for some that drive to win votes remains in full blast.

Cathy Kunkel is running unopposed in the May 12 Democratic primary for West Virginia’s Second Congressional district. She spent Thursday on the campus of Shepherd University here with Young Democrats who are passionately helping the Charleston resident get acquainted with the eastern panhandle. The district spans 200 miles from the Ohio River to the northeast at Harper’s Ferry.

Kunkel’s supporters at Shepherd like her views on climate change and student debt. After the primary she will know if her opponent in the November general election is incumbent Republican Alex Mooney or his challenger, Dr. Matthew Hahn, a Morgan County physician.

One volunteer on the Kunkel campaign is Alyssa Nazarok, a New Jersey native studying at Shepherd. She appreciates “the level of political engagement” from her new friends in the Mountain State.

Hahn, an avid runner, is literally running the district to introduce himself. Like Kunkel, he has never sought political office before. He wants to bring civility back to Capitol Hill and is committed to reform of the nation’s health care system.

Kunkel is working the eastern panhandle hard and plans to participate in a town hall Saturday at noon in Martinsburg to hear what is on voter’s minds.