West Virginia Broadband Bill Fails In Senate

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A measure that would set up a state broadband fund has failed in the West Virginia Senate.

House Bill 2002 would have made it easier for telecommunications providers to attach fiberoptic cable to poles, provide right-of-way access on state rights of way and define what actually constitutes broadband service in West Virginia.

“The pandemic and the situations that have grown out of it in the past 11 months have made it clear that broadband service is a critical component of overall educational opportunities, healthcare services and business expansion here in West Virginia,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “The purpose of this bill was to make sure West Virginia is heading into the 21st Century as prepared as we can possibly be.”

Daniel Linville was the lead sponsor of HB 2002 and says his bill aimed to not only expand broadband to those who don’t have it, but also incentivize competition.

More providers sharing the same trench for their fiber lines reduces the cost per mile to get broadband to more areas.

The bill also laid out what it means to be unserved or underserved.

It would have required a broadband operator to credit subscribers for service interruptions of more than 24 hours