West Virginia bridges in poor condition

(WTRF) — According to the most recent data published by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), West Virginia ranks second in the nation for the highest percentage of bridges in poor condition.

1,444 bridges across the state are in poor condition, which is about one of every five bridges or 20 percent of all bridges.

This is a big reason why West Virginia local officials joined over 1,000 local government workers across the country in delivering a letter to Capitol Hill that asks policymakers to oppose any truck size or weight increases.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) did a study in 2016 which found that thousands of Interstate and other National Highway System bridges would not be able to handle longer or heavier trucks.

This would cost billions in additional bridge costs.

