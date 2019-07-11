West Virginia boy with diabetes speaks at Children’s Congress

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)-- Berkeley County's Park and Recreation Center is giving kids the opportunity to get up close and personal with animals far beyond Martinsburg the entire week.

Animal Adventure campers were able to hold a Kenyan snake, salamanders and even talk with a parrot. Critters and Conservation Zoo Keeper Mariah Rick said she loves showcasing animals from other countries to help educate kids from a young age to explore beyond North America.