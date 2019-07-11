West Virginia boy with diabetes speaks at Children’s Congress

West Virginia

by: Danielle Bulluck

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WBOY) — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is a program that supports kids with type one diabetes. Each year, it hosts a Children’s Congress in Washington, DC. This year’s delegate, an 11-year-old boy named Emerson Shaffer from Inwood, West Virginia, is ready to fight for what he needs. Emerson was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 8.

