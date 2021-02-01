West Virginia basks in national spotlight for vaccine distribution rollout

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia is basking in the national spotlight for its efficiency in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the past week, West Virginia has been featured in prominent, positive news stories on the front page of the New York Times and in television network profiles. At the start of this week, Governor Jim Justice was interviewed by Michael Duffy of the Washington Post about his state’s success in getting vaccines in the arms of so many West Virginians.

“We had all our nursing homes vaccinated,” Justice told Duffy,” and we were on our way with our elderly in every way and we saved a lot of lives here and it’s not rocket science but you gotta move.”

The accolades for West Virginia’s vaccine distribution are considered all the more remarkable because, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, it is the state with the greatest share of adults at risk of serious illness if infected with Covid. And some give credit to state health officials for negotiating with Labcorp on testing sites two months before other states were. Still, says the governor, even more, needs to be done.

“If we had an unlimited amount of vaccines we’d have every single person in our state vaccinated by Valentine’s Day,” says the governor. “Now that’s hard to imagine. It’s hard to believe.”

The state has been lauded for testing all 28,000 of its nursing home residents in just two weeks. State health officials say the rate of Coronavirus cases has dropped 35 percent in the last week.

West Virginia is vaccinating more than 23,000 a week but state health officials say it could scale up to 100,000 a week if a larger supply of vaccines is available.