West Virginia awarded funds to continue economic growth

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has announced $7 million for economic development in West Virginia.

A portion of that award was given to the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council. In a collaboration with the Berkeley County Development Authority, $150,000 will allow the region to expand growth on over 500 acres of land. Capito says this money will help create and retain over 1,000 new jobs in the community.

“Great development from Proctor and Gamble in Berkeley County has presented other opportunities for expansion, and the dollars that Berkeley County Development Authority were able to obtain through the EDA will help them to look at the feasibility of expanding,” Capito said.

Along with other areas in West Virginia, the town of Capon Bridge will receive $1.2 million to support the growth of the manufacturing sector by provide sewer infrastructure to serve the Capon Bridge Business and Technology Park. The grant, to be matched with $1 million in state funds and $300,500 in local funds, is expected to help create 43 jobs, retain 23 jobs, and generate $2.6 million in private investment. Funds will also be allocated to parts of Martinsburg.