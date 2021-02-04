West Virginia Attorney General’s office reaches settlement with McKinsey

CHARLESTON, W Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey made an announcement regarding the state’s advancement in tackling the opioid epidemic.

Morrisey stated that the Mountain State has reached a 10 million-dollar settlement with McKinsey & Company Inc. According to Morrisey, McKinsey played a role in the epidemic by offering consulting and marketing services to help increase the sale of oxycontin amongst other actions.

The lawsuit alleges that McKinsey collected large sums of money from opioid manufacturers including Purdue Pharma.