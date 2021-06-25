West Virginia Attorney General’s mobile office will move through the Eastern Panhandle in July: Here’s when you can meet with them

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you have any questions for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, you’ll get a chance to ask them in mid-July. A representative from Morrisey’s office will be taking a week-and-a-half-long tour through the Eastern Panhandle to “discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.”

Richard Dennis, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist, will front the events. Each meeting is scheduled to last for approximately one hour and there will be seven meetings in total.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events will take place at the times and locations listed here:

July 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Morgan County Courthouse, County Commission Room, 77 Fairfax St., Berkeley Springs

July 14: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Grant County Courthouse, County Commission Room, 5 Highland Ave., Petersburg

July 15: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Berkeley Senior Services, 217 N. High St., Martinsburg

July 16: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Pendleton Senior and Family Services, 231 Mill Road, Franklin

July 20: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Jefferson County Courthouse, Old Commissioners Meeting Room, 100 E. Washington St., Charles Town

July 21: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hardy County Senior Center, 409 Spring Ave., Moorefield

July 22: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hampshire County Committee on Aging, 280 School St., Romney

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, Morrisey’s office suggests residents contact Richard Dennis at 304-539-6999.