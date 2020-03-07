West Virginia Attorney General warns public of price gouging during Coronavirus-related state of preparedness

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, is warning businesses to comply with the state’s price gouging law during the Coronavirus-related state of preparedness.

The law, which took effect this week, makes it unlawful for any person, business, or contractor, to inflate the price of food items, essential consumer items, and emergency supplies by more than 10 percent of what the items are sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

“When you are out shopping and purchasing products, make sure that businesses that are selling the products that are abiding by these laws,” said Morrisey. “If an issue call our office our 1-800 number or send an email to us and we will come to and investigate it.”

The price gouging law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness as issued by West Virginia’s governor.