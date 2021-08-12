West Virginia Attorney General warns of elder abuse and exploitation

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The West Virginia Attorney General is warning residents about abuse and scams targeting elderly West Virginians.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says elder abuse comes in many forms like physical violence and nursing home neglect but also financial theft and scams.

He says family members and loved ones should watch out for red flags such as unexplained changes made to a will or bank account, purchases of multiple gift cards, signatures on checks that don’t match the person’s handwriting and needs not being met by caregivers.

“Now many people in West Virginia know as an elderly state that elder abuse is a very serious problem,” Attorney General Morrisey explained. “We estimate that over 10 percent of individuals over the age of 60 are ultimately subject to some form of elder abuse.”

Anyone who believes their loved ones may be victims of elder abuse or exploitation should contact the West Virginia Attorney General’s Senior Services and Elder Abuse Hotline at 304-558-1155 or email HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov.