West Virginia Attorney General warns of cyber scams

West Virginia

by: Steven Cohen

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — If you didn’t have your fill of holiday shopping over this past Black Friday weekend, you may have spent quite a lot of time online this “Cyber Monday.”

But West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to beware of internet scams.

Morrisey recommends using a credit card instead of a debit card when placing an online order because of the added protections if you are scammed.

He also urges consumers to be sure their online portal is secure.

When out and about, says Morrisey, be sure your valuables, be it wrapped presents in your vehicle, merchandise or personal financial information otherwise visible to passersby, is out of sight.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam, call the West Virginia attorney general’s eastern panhandle office at 304.267.0239 or visit his consumer protection website, www.WVAGO.gov

