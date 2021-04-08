West Virginia Attorney General takes issue with Biden’s gun control measures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced plans to impose tighter gun regulations. While what Biden can do without the aid of Congress is limited, his proposal has rustled the feathers of conservative-leaning members of the government. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a statement shortly after Biden’s announcement, in which he condemned the president for his actions.

“Yet again, President Biden is trying to reach out and compromise our West Virginia values,” said Morrisey. “We’re standing up right now, reviewing all of the Biden new gun proposals, and we’re gonna get them to court as quickly as we can.”

While many Republicans are against the idea of stricter gun control, Biden insisted the issue shouldn’t be boiled down to a red versus blue debate.

“This is not a partisan issue among the American people. This is a view by the American people as an American issue,” said Biden. “And I’m willing to work with anyone to get these done.”

While many are once again speaking about gun control in the wake of several national tragedies involving firearms, attorney general Morrisey maintains that the actions of a few Americans should not determine gun rights for all.

“Gun violence and the senseless death attributed to it should pain all Americans, however, the evil acts of a select few should never be a catalyst for stripping the lawful masses of their constitutional rights, especially their right to self-defense and to bear arms,” said Morrisey.

For now, with the Senate divided cleanly in half along party lines, it does not seem like Biden will be able to push gun control much further. However, Americans could possibly see further discussion in Congress on the topic of gun control and background checks as early as next week, when the Senate returns to session.