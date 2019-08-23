West Virginia Attorney General sues major opioid manufacturers

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, filed a lawsuit on Friday against two major manufacturers for allegedly helping to fuel the state’s opioid epidemic.

Morrisey is suing Johnson and Johnson, as well as Teva Pharmaceuticals. He believes West Virginia’s skyrocketing rate of overdose deaths is directly related to both manufacturer’s misrepresentation of the serious risks of addiction to opioid painkillers. He also alleges that the companies overstate the benefits of chronic opioid therapy.

“It’s important that we have accountability throughout the pharmaceutical supply channel,” said Morrisey. “Manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacies… and the government. This is an important step in ensuring we’re going to protect our people.

The Attorney General says even more lawsuits of this kind will be coming from his team in the future.

