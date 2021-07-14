West Virginia attorney general rejects Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s attorney general said he will be fighting back against Purdue Pharma’s recently-released bankruptcy plan, which he claimed does not pay its dues to the Mountain State.

“Rather than come up with a formula that’s based on intensity and the severity of the problem that’s facing our state, a lot of states got together and came up with something that’s heavily tilted toward population,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Purdue Pharma, the company that has largely been blamed for the opioid epidemic in the United States, will allocate billions of dollars in settlement money to several states.

For years, West Virginia has had the highest rate of fatal overdoses in the nation. Because of this, Morrisey said the state should not receive compensation based on its size, but instead based on the disproportionate way it’s been affected by the epidemic.

Morrisey will make his case in court in August, where a federal bankruptcy judge will decide how to move forward.

The CDC also announced on Wednesday that an estimated 93,000+ Americans died by overdose in 2020, the highest number in history.