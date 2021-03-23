West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks on Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey commented on Purdue Pharma’s recently-announced bankruptcy plan. Purdue Pharma has been heavily linked to the worsening opioid epidemic.

The bankruptcy plan totals to $7 billion, $4.275 billion of which will come directly from the Sackler family. $500 million will be paid upfront in cash to settle hundreds of thousands of injury claims. The remainder of the $7 billion will come from company assets.

“No amount of money can wipe away the devastation caused by opioids in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Through this bankruptcy process, I will remain focused upon securing the best deal for West Virginia, one that puts the Mountain State first and recognizes the significant amount of devastation caused here as compared to other areas. I still have concerns with the current proposal, but will continue working to improve it and hold Purdue and responsible individuals accountable.”

In addition to the settlement money, the bankruptcy plan also ends the Sackler family’s control over and ownership of Purdue Pharma. This will block the family from ever being involved with opioid sales in the United States in the future. Purdue Pharma’s assets will be transferred to a new company, which will have an independent board of directors and will be overseen by a court-appointed monitor.

Attorney General Morrisey filed a suit against Purdue Pharma and the former chief executive Richard Sackler in May 2019, alleging the company had misled prescribers into believing opioids are far less addictive and safer than they actually are.

The company filed for bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.