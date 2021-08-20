West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey files lawsuit against the Biden administration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Biden administration due to its refusal to stop deadly fentanyl from flowing across the nation’s southern border.

Morrisey’s action against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is asking the court to force the agency to reconsider its termination of a Trump-era policy, known as Remain in Mexico. Officials say the complaint suggests the secretary recently canceled the policy without the proper consideration for the impact on efforts to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs such as fentanyl.



“Ending the Remain in Mexico policy will undoubtedly lead to an increase in illegal drug trafficking and thus senseless deaths from fentanyl,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I’ve long believed that a lawsuit should not be necessary to force the government to secure our southern border. We spoke out two months ago, yet the administration has failed to respond to our concerns. The border is more porous than ever. In the face of such silence and inaction, and because so many lives are at stake, litigation is the only remedy left to West Virginia.”

The full lawsuit can be viewed here.