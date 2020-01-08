West Virginia attorney general introduces law to ban healthcare restrictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — As the West Virginia Attorney General challenges the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in federal court, he is proposing a law with the intent to make sure residents in the mountain state that have pre-existing medical conditions can continue to buy medical insurance.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, State Senate President Mitch Carmichael and other legislative leaders announced the West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act on Tuesday.

According to Morrisey, the act would ban health insurance companies from placing restrictions on West Virginia residents who have pre-existing conditions when it comes to enrolling for coverage.

“The West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act, as proposed by our office, aims to ensure those with pre-existing conditions do not lose their ability to obtain healthcare coverage in West Virginia,” said Morrisey.

If adopted, the act would not take effect unless federal courts strike down the ACA or portions of it.