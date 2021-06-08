West Virginia Attorney General criticizes Biden’s change in immigration policy

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — President Joe Biden recently ended a Trump-era policy that regulated immigration at the southern border. The policy required asylum-seekers to stay on the Mexican side of the border while they waited for their day in immigration court.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey criticized Biden’s decision, citing his concerns over the current drug epidemic. Morrisey said loosening border restrictions will make it easier for lethal drugs like fentanyl to make their way into West Virginia, where many residents have already been battling addiction.

“The change in immigration policy not only effects asylum-seekers. We think this could be devastating to the drug problem in west virginia. You can’t have a pourous border and expect that the drug problem won’t fester,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey said the federal government should do more to protect the nation’s borders, since states like West Virginia can’t protect their own as easily.