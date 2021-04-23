West Virginia attorney general announces pending litigation against Biden’s climate plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Following President Joe Biden’s Thursday climate summit, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pledged to fight against the president’s new emissions goals.

Morrisey held a press conference on Friday, saying Biden’s plan set unrealistic timelines and economic predictions.

“Let’s pause for a moment: Does any American actually believe that one-third of the hard-working men and women of West Virginia and every other state will replace their cars with electric vehicles by 2030?” Morrisey asked.

Morrisey also reminded West Virginia residents — many of who rely on the coal and energy industries to support themselves — that the plan doesn’t have the congressional support it likely needs.

“Without Congress — which has not voted on this promise — Biden’s gonna then be forced into a very difficult position. He’s either gonna have to give up, or he’s gonna have to try to go it alone,” said Morrisey.

The attorney general also pledged to fight the plan in court and announced pending litigation led by the state of West Virginia.