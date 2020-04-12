West Virginia Attorney General addresses COVID-19 scams in the Mountain State

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning West Virginians about COVID-19 related scams.

West Virginia’s Consumer Fraud Task Force has been working to combat scams in the mountain state. Two of the newest instances include utility scams, which involves individuals asking for personal information in order to keep your utilities from being shut off, and retailer price gouging. Morrisey says that if anyone has evidence of these scams that they should call his office.

Morrisey says that in order to avoid getting scammed, people should stay informed and never give out personal information.

