West Virginia and its neighbors are seeing COVID-19 spikes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Testing and vaccination drive-thru clinics are busy this week as case numbers continue to rise in many locations.

West Virginia had 557 new COVID-19 cases in just the past day and the number of active cases is at 6,996. 25% of all new positive cases in the last seven days are people age 20 and younger.

Doctors say one of the most effective ways of preventing a further surge, is for adults to get booster shots.

“If you are above the age of 18 and you had your first two doses of vaccine more than six months ago, for Pfizer and Moderna, go get that booster shot. No restrictions, no requirements whatsoever and if you had the Johnson & Johnson shot [and] it’s been more than two months, go get that booster shot,” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says.

The state’s alert map shows that 41 of the 55 counties are either orange or red, signaling the highest rates of transmission.

Public health officials say there is still plenty of time to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving. For times and locations, go to the DHHR website or check with your local pharmacy.