West Virginia Air National Guard troops ready for deployment

West Virginia

by: Steven Cohen

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — For 160 West Virginia Air National Guard troops this will be a holiday away from home and family.

They got a sendoff Tuesday afternoon for deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

State Adjutant General James Hoyer says the deployment is not only tough on the Guard but on their families as well, especially at this time of year. But he salutes the deployed as “the best of the best” for their service to country.

It’s a difficult assignment at the holidays says Sgt. Dennis Russell but the troops understand their responsibility to country.

Governor Jim Justice was to have delivered the farewell message to the troops at the Guard base here but cancelled on short notice. His chief of staff, Mike Hall, explained that business at the state capitol prevented his making the trip to the Eastern Panhandle.

