West Virginia AG Morrisey urging court to reject “unlawful” vaccine madate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey along with six other attorney generals filed a petition challenging the Biden’s Administration vaccine mandate for employees of private sectors in front of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“OSHA’s vaccination mandate represents a real threat to individual liberty,” Attorney General Morrisey said, “As we have seen throughout the country, it is also a public policy disaster that displaces vulnerable workers and exacerbates a nationwide shortage of frontline workers, with severe consequences for all Americans.”

West Virginia is just one of a few states with lawsuits from attorney generals like Kentucky, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

For a copy of the petition click here.