West Virginia active COVID-19 rise for second day in a row

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says active cases have gone up again for the second consecutive day in a row with 14,014 cases now active. This comes after a sharp spike down from the pandemic record of 29,744 on Sept. 16 to 13,344 on Wednesday.

According to the WV DHHR, 1,645 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the state to a total of 242,104 cases throughout the pandemic. The state now has a total of 3,354 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

West Virginia COVID-19 data Oct. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say 52 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, including six people between the ages of 30 and 50. The state has reported a total of 3,722 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed 35 of these deaths within the past 24 hours. These include a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Ritchie County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Wood County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old female from Morgan County, a 41-year old male from Taylor County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Mason County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 50-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 55-year old female from Braxton County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, a 47-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

According to the WV DHHR, the remaining 17 of the newly reported deaths were reported as part of the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation with the official death certificate. This includes a 61-year old male from Taylor County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 30-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 95-year old female from Braxton County, a 75-year old female from Mercer County, and an 81-year old male from Cabell County.

A total of 972 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 281 people in the ICU and 188 on ventilators.

The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.83% and a current cumulative rate of 5.89% A total of 224,368 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton and Tucker counties are in green while Calhoun, Clay, Pocahontas and Monroe counties are in yellow.

Randolph, Gilmer and Summers counties are in gold. The map lists Jefferson, Hardy, Grant, Monongalia, Brooke, Ohio, Upshur, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Wyoming, Logan and Cabell counties as orange.

The remaining 33 of the state’s 55 counties are in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 64.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 56.6%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (115), Berkeley (805), Boone (217), Braxton (136), Brooke (99), Cabell (760), Calhoun (33), Clay (39), Doddridge (65), Fayette (331), Gilmer (39), Grant (100), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (143), Hancock (222), Hardy (97), Harrison (812), Jackson (261), Jefferson (294), Kanawha (1,114), Lewis (223), Lincoln (150), Logan (308), Marion (618), Marshall (232), Mason (176), McDowell (240), Mercer (561), Mineral (261), Mingo (273), Monongalia (325), Monroe (62), Morgan (108), Nicholas (222), Ohio (202), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (35), Preston (400), Putnam (492), Raleigh (529), Randolph (101), Ritchie (102), Roane (158), Summers (108), Taylor (138), Tucker (33), Tyler (107), Upshur (193), Wayne (393), Webster (48), Wetzel (158), Wirt (59), Wood (759), Wyoming (173). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (Lower Level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center Parking Lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com) 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.