West Virginia active COVID-19 cases below 1K for first time in a year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State has now dropped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a year. The active cases in the state have continued to drop for weeks. Today, health officials reported the active cases at 999.

The WV DHHR is also reporting 66 new cases of the virus, bringing the state to an overall total of 164,465 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, health officials say the state has a total of 2,394 cases of the U.K. variant, seven cases of the South African variant, 22 cases of the Brazilian variant and 18 cases of the Delta variant.

According to state health officials, a total of 75 West Virginians are currently hospitalized, with 24 patients in the ICU and 10 on ventilators. Only four long-term care facilities across the state are currently reporting cases of COVID-19 among staff and/or residents. Those facilities are in Jackson County (one resident), Jefferson County (one resident), Mercer County (one staff member) and Lewis County (three residents and two staff members).

West Virginia COVID-19 data for July 9, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. This brings the state to a total of 2,908 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old male from Monroe County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Raleigh County, and an 82-year-old female from Berkeley County.

State health officials say they have received a total of 3,039,147 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 1.61% and a cumulative rate of 4.98%. This week marks the first time since Dec. 31, 2020, the state’s cumulative percent positivity rate has been below 5%. A total of 160,558 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,036,760 eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 859,080 eligible residents have been fully vaccinated. Any West Virginia resident 12 years-old and above who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 is eligible to enter the state’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes.

WV County Alert System map for July 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

For more information on where to get a vaccine, or if you have any questions about the vaccines, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. To register for the vaccine lottery, visit doitforbabydog.wv.gov. Sunday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to register for the next round of drawings.

According to the County Alert System map, the state is seeing a slight increase in yellow counties. Six counties including Mingo, Wyoming, Putnam, Webster, Tyler and Morgan counties. The remaining 49 counties are all listed in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,883), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,901), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,561), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,906), Hampshire (1,929), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,217), Jackson (2,268), Jefferson (4,808), Kanawha (15,516), Lewis (1,304), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,665), Marshall (3,541), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,619), Mercer (5,205), Mineral (2,991), Mingo (2,773), Monongalia (9,399), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,237), Nicholas (1,909), Ohio (4,316), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (961), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,346), Raleigh (7,104), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (762), Roane (667), Summers (865), Taylor (1,287), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,980), Wayne (3,184), Webster (554), Wetzel (1,396), Wirt (458), Wood (7,957), Wyoming (2,066).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.