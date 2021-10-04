West Virginia active COVID-19 cases back below 13K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says active cases are now under 13,000 with 12,284 cases currently active.

According to the WV DHHR, 846 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the state to a total of 245,544 cases throughout the pandemic. The state now has a total of 3,602 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say 47 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, including four people between the ages of 20 and 40 and a 104-year-old. The state has reported a total of 3,769 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 21-year old male from Braxton County, a 59-year old female from Pleasants County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Clay County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 20-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 40-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 55-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 104-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 35-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Roane County, a 64-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, and a 69-year old male from Logan County.

A total of 915 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 269 people in the ICU and 177 on ventilators.

The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 13.57% and a current cumulative rate of 5.94% A total of 229,491 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System mao for Oct. 4, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the county alert system map, Calhoun, Tucker and Pendleton counties are the only counties currently listed as green.

The map lists Monroe, Pocahontas and Clay counties as yellow with Summers, Randolph, Lewis and Ohio in gold.

Orange counties on today’s map include Jefferson, Hardy, Grant, Monongalia, Hancock, Brooke, Barbour, Upshur, Pleasants, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton, Wirt, Roane, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Logan and Cabell counties.

The remaining 27 of the state’s 55 counties are in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 65% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 56.9%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (88), Berkeley (767), Boone (195), Braxton (105), Brooke (78), Cabell (623), Calhoun (21), Clay (43), Doddridge (72), Fayette (329), Gilmer (46), Grant (117), Greenbrier (227), Hampshire (109), Hancock (184), Hardy (78), Harrison (761), Jackson (222), Jefferson (261), Kanawha (1,071), Lewis (140), Lincoln (156), Logan (261), Marion (565), Marshall (181), Mason (152), McDowell (221), Mercer (505), Mineral (230), Mingo (185), Monongalia (274), Monroe (54), Morgan (92), Nicholas (209), Ohio (146), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (28), Preston (353), Putnam (430), Raleigh (401), Randolph (126), Ritchie (93), Roane (149), Summers (79), Taylor (114), Tucker (36), Tyler (77), Upshur (157), Wayne (325), Webster (70), Wetzel (139), Wirt (43), Wood (684), Wyoming (143). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.