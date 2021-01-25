West Virginia achieves 106.4% vaccine administration rate

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia surpassed a 100% vaccine administration rate on Monday, reaching 106.4%.

During his press conference, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state has actually given out more vaccines than it technically received. When asked how this was possible, Gov. Justice explained the state was able to produce extra doses with what was left in some of the vaccine vials.

“It is not every single vial that you get the extra dose,” said retired Major General Jim Hoyer, director of WV InterAgency Task Force. “But we are getting enough, as the governor pointed out, [that] this is making a significant impact. And we now plan for that.”

As of Monday, West Virginia had administered over 166,000 first-doses despite only being given about 156,000. That’s a 10,000 person difference created by the extra doses within the vaccine vials.