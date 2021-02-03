Weis Market grand opening of new location in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A new Weis Market in West Virginia held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, giving locals to celebrate the opening of a grocery store made for the community using suggestions from the community.

While the city’s Weis Market is brand-new, it’s already doing its part to interact with the residents. Before opening, the company conducted surveys in the area to make sure the store would be catering to local needs.

“We do a little bit of history, based on what Martinsburg is about,” said Randy Householder, store manager. “We have so many more offerings to give to our community. And when we built this store, we built this store on the dynamics and the geographics of Martinsburg to give them what they need from Weis Markets.”

The surveying won’t stop, either. Customers can use their receipts to continue to give feedback and suggestions online in order to keep the store up-to-date with their needs.

The new Weis location features several convenient amenities, from a Grab & Go food bar to a curbside pickup and delivery system. The company will also be offering deals to all members of the community to help them save money wherever possible.

“We have senior discounts — 10% off — every Tuesday. We give veterans off every Thursday. We have a great rewards program that you earn points and you get free gasoline, you get free groceries,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing/advertising.

Other updated services include a large variety of organic foods, a larger “Dollar Zone” for low-priced necessities, and a fresh-cut butchery offering selections such as angus beef. The beer and wine section has been expanded as well.

The store’s employees were extremely excited about being able to finally serve customers, especially with the upcoming holiday.

“We have a full florist department getting ready for that big day,” said Householder, smiling underneath his mask. “Valentine’s is coming around the corner. So certainly we have florists on standby to really create that beautiful arrangement for a great day.”

The store’s grand opening will take place Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. — and the first 100 customers will be receiving coupons and a gift card from the store.