Week 1 of reopening West Virginia starts April 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia can begin the “Week 1” phase of the plan to reopen West Virginia, which means allowing elective medical procedures and other similar operations.

The “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” plan specifies that the elective procedures can resume if businesses can “safely phase-in procedures based on clinical judgement while following all CDC guidelines.”

Hospitals that want to resume elective procedures also must be prepared to respond in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients, and have enough inventory of personal protective equipment. Hospitals don’t have to resume these procedures immediately, but at their own discretion. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification will approve each application, the governor’s office website states.

Also during Week 1, outpatient health care operations may resume, including primary care, dentistry, physical/occupational therapy, psychological/mental health, and similar practices. However, providers must follow guidance issued by their boards and/or associations to which are designed to keep healthcare professionals and patients as safe as possible. West Virginia Strong – The Comeback plan

Justice said during his Wednesday press conference that week 2 of reopening will begin on May 4. This includes the reopening of any small business with fewer than 10 employees, with some restrictions still in place. More on the reopening criteria can be read here.