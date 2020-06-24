Webster County Health Department reports 1st positive COVID-19 case in the county

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va. – The Webster County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has recieved laboratory confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Webster County.

According to the release, the health department will not be releasing any information relating to the case to protect the privacy of the individual.

Health department officials stated that staff is working to identify anyone who may have had contact with the individual, including family members, friends and health care workers. The release emphasized that all who have been in contact with the individual will be notified of actions to take, including isolation and quarantine.

This case was not included in the 5 p.m. DHHR report.

Below is the full statement from the Webster county Health Department:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Trending Stories