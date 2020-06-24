Webster County Health Department reports 1st positive COVID-19 case in the county

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va. – The Webster County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has recieved laboratory confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Webster County.

According to the release, the health department will not be releasing any information relating to the case to protect the privacy of the individual.

Health department officials stated that staff is working to identify anyone who may have had contact with the individual, including family members, friends and health care workers. The release emphasized that all who have been in contact with the individual will be notified of actions to take, including isolation and quarantine.

This case was not included in the 5 p.m. DHHR report.

Below is the full statement from the Webster county Health Department: