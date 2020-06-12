WDVM 25 Home Office Sweepstakes, winner announced

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 held a Home Office Sweepstakes asking you to send in your work-from-home setups to see who would win a brand new office chair from PVI Office Furniture.

Entries poured in but one stood out among the rest. Pamela Grimm from Inwood is the winner! She sent in a photo of her metal folding chair, in her bedroom with the caption, “using a metal folding chair…..help please and thank you.” She is thankful to receive the new chair to help keep her comfortable during the workday.

“Working on this metal chair has been okay….but its what i had to do to stay home and be safe,” said winner, Pamela Grimm.

From all of us here at WDVM 25, congratulations Pamela!