Water isn’t suppose to be brown, is it?

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Milton residents are continuing to fight for clean and safe drinking water for their families.

The community has been experiencing yellow and brown water for years – citizens say maybe it’s time somebody else takes over the water system.

Milton residents brought up their concerns once again at a water board meeting earlier this week but got little to no answers.

“We’re really trying to put forth the effort in doing things the way they should be done. We should be able to approach our elected officials and hope that they would try to do something about it, but it’s kind of like we hit a dead wall,” Ann Sansom, Milton resident said.

Miller says when her water was tested recently, it has high levels of manganese.

“The level that is deemed safe by the EPA is 50 parts per billion and when they came and tested my water a few weeks ago, the first draw they took of it was 346 parts per billion and they put out a health advisory at 300 parts per billion,” Kelsi Miller, Milton Resident said.

Residents are also upset about a sewer bond ordinance in the works but are glad it got tabled during the meeting since voicing their water concerns. For now, residents think American Water may be able to provide better service to the area.

“We’re not set on that being the solution, but right now it’s the solution that we see. Like hey, you know, why hang on to this if you can’t provide clean water to your citizens,” Miller said.

In the meantime, the city is going to flush more than 100 fire hydrants starting next week.

“I think it’s temporary, as a matter of fact, it’s been done before. They’ve flushed the lines, but there’s been no permanent fix. We’ve always returned to the same water that you really can’t drink, can’t cook with. That sort of thing,” Sansom said.

Residents say they would like to see a permanent fix, instead of the city putting band-aids on a continuing issue.