Water infrastructure bills to help West Virginians

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Two water infrastructure bills have been passed in a subcommittee, led in part by Senator Shelley Moore Capito to help West Virginians across the Mountain State.
America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 and the Drinking Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 were passed out of the Environment and Public Works Committee’s Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee unanimously. The bills will help West Virginia’s public health and economic success. The bills secure $120 million for drinking water and wastewater investments, specifically in central Appalachia.
The bill also supports the rehabilitation of inland waterway infrastructure.
