WATCH: West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame adds 4 new members

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame will be adding four new inductees into the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.

13 News’ late News Director, Rod Jackson, will be one of the four inductees. He will be joined by the President of McVay Media, Mike McVay, the radio voice of the Herd, Steve Cotton, and the morning voice of the Morning News on MetroNews, Chris Lawrence.

Of the inductees, the Museum’s Hall of Fame committee chairman Tom Relser had this to say: “They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting—in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes—many of them as lifelong careers.”

The event begins at 6 pm, and we will be streaming it live here.