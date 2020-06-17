Watch ‘My Lost Moment: The Class of 2020’ on WOWK at 7 p.m. EST

(WOWK) — The nation’s high school and college graduates have been in limbo this year because of COVID-19.

For many graduates it was a lost moment in time with the cancellation or delays in commencement exercises.

Be sure to watch ‘My Lost Moment: The Class of 2020’ at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020. WOWK 13 News and five other Nexstar stations throughout West Virginia will honor those graduates in a live, hour-long program.

Hear some of the speeches that never got delivered and learn how life will change on college campuses this fall.

Here are few of the stations you can watch or stream the special report:

WOWK TV – WOWK 13 NEWS

WBOY TV – WBOY 12News

WDVM TV – WDVM

WTRF TV – WTRF 7News

WVNS TV – WVNS 59News

WWCW TV – WFXR NEWS