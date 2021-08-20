WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia now has 18 counties in red on its County Alert System map, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

WV County Alert System Map for Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Those counties include Wyoming, Lincoln, Wayne, Wood, Pleasants, Wetzel, Marshall, Morgan, Berkeley, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Lewis, Upshur, Barbour and Randolph counties.

Counties in orange on today’s map include Jefferson, Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Ohio, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Harrison, Tyler, Wirt, Jackson, Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier and Monroe counties.

Summers, Pocahontas, Grant, Preston, Brooke and Ritchie counties are gold, while Mason, Gilmer, Doddridge, Hancock and Pendleton counties are in yellow.

Only two of West Virginia’s counties are in green on today’s map. Those counties are Calhoun and Tucker counties.

The WV DHHR is also reporting 925 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state to an overall total of 177,533 cases throughout the pandemic.

According to the WV DHHR, the total number of Delta variant cases is currently at 469, up 11 from the last report. The state is also reporting 2,506 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 32 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

As of this morning, the WV DHHR says there are 8,806 active cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. Health officials report 428 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus and of those patients, 131 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for Aug. 21. 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say seven more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. These deaths bring the state to 3,008 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old male from Harrison County, an 89-year-old male from Ohio County, a 76-year-old male from Wood County, a 74-year-old male from Upshur County, a 48-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year-old male from Wetzel County, and a 53-year-old female from Wood County.

The state has received a total of 3,269,169 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.26% and a cumulative rate of 5.03%. A total of 165,720 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 70.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.7% have been fully vaccinated. Those in the Mountian State who are 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,727), Berkeley (13,854), Boone (2,299), Braxton (1,133), Brooke (2,333), Cabell (9,853), Calhoun (424), Clay (602), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,888), Gilmer (960), Grant (1,372), Greenbrier (3,040), Hampshire (2,030), Hancock (2,956), Hardy (1,657), Harrison (6,673), Jackson (2,416), Jefferson (5,084), Kanawha (16,558), Lewis (1,559), Lincoln (1,748), Logan (3,540), Marion (5,024), Marshall (3,885), Mason (2,298), McDowell (1,786), Mercer (5,632), Mineral (3,123), Mingo (2,953), Monongalia (9,880), Monroe (1,315), Morgan (1,369), Nicholas (2,077), Ohio (4,643), Pendleton (749), Pleasants (1,013), Pocahontas (750), Preston (3,074), Putnam (5,821), Raleigh (7,668), Randolph (3,185), Ritchie (808), Roane (747), Summers (914), Taylor (1,434), Tucker (599), Tyler (832), Upshur (2,376), Wayne (3,533), Webster (658), Wetzel (1,620), Wirt (490), Wood (8,600), Wyoming (2,294).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wood County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.