WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice addresses proposal for 3 western Maryland counties to join West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a news conference for 10:00 a.m., Friday to discuss a proposal made by some state legislators in western Maryland to have the three counties they represent become a part of West Virginia.

The three counties, Garrett, home to the Deep Creek Lake area; Allegany, where Cumberland is; and Washington, anchored by Hagerstown, largely sit above West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and tend to align more politically with the Mountain State as opposed to Maryland’s more urban eastern counties.

The process for something like this to happen is a very complicated one and something that is unlikely to happen, according to an article in The Hill.

However, West Virginia’s governor is going to address the idea and you can watch it live in the player above.