WATCH: 2020 West Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The West Virginia Gubernatorial Debate starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. You can watch live on WDVM-TV or in the player above.

Republican incumbent Jim Justice will face off against Democratic challenger Ben Salango.

Tuesday was the last day to register to vote in West Virginia. Early voting in West Virginia starts October 21 and ends on October 31. Election day is November 3.

