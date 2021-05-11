Washington High School students work to beautify Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Agriculture and FFA students from Jefferson County’s Washington High School spent time during their school day beautifying downtown Charles Town.

The students planted flowers in the area of George Street and Washington Street. Some of the flowers were grown by students and others came from local greenhouses. The students designed how they wanted to arrange and plant the flowers.

“I think it’s something that the students take pride in a lot of them live in the Charles Town area and so they drive these streets every day so it’s something that they can say hey I had a hand in making the streets of Charles Town look pretty and beautiful,” Katlin Grantham, the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Washington High School, said.

The group has done the beautification project for several years, but it was unable to it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.