Washington High School students learn life skills in new classes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) –Hammering nails is one of the many skills CTE students at Washington High School are learning during life skills week. Students were able to take an interest survey to choose which life skills they wanted to learn during the last week of school.

Classes ranged from learning how to sew a button, to basic first aid, to interview skills.

“I think it’s just great that we can develop these skills in them at a young age and then they can work on developing and improving them more as they get older,” said Katlin Grantham, Agriculture Teacher at Washington High School.

Teachers are hoping to expand the life skills curriculum into the next school year.